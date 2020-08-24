UP: Govt says decline in communicable diseases this season

Last year, 816 cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), including 34 deaths, were reported till August 20, he said. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that there has been a decline in cases of communicable diseases in the state following a cleanliness drive initiated by it in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad in a statement said that in the current year, only 4,687 cases of malaria were reported till August 20 as against 15,101 in the same period in 2019.

Last year, 816 cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), including 34 deaths, were reported till August 20, he said.

This year, only 396 cases of the disease surfaced during the same period, he said, adding that the fatality count stood at 12.

As far as Japanese encephalitis is concerned, 50 cases were reported last year while this year, only 19 cases were recorded in the same period, he said.

Last year four persons died due to the disease while this year, only two deaths have been reported, he said.

Prasad said 135 cases of dengue had surfaced till August 20 in 2019 against this year’s 32.

“To control the spread of coronavirus, govt has launched campaigns for promoting hygiene and cleanliness. People are being urged to was their hands with soap regularly. This has helped in reducing several vector borne and communicable diseases,” Prasad said, adding that the state has witnessed a drop in the cases of diarrhea and dysentery.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrates and chief medical officers of all districts to meet twice a day to make better treatment facilities available to patients.

Chairing a meeting of senior UP government officials at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath said special attention should be paid to districts of Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, according to a statement.

Adityanath said no religious or cultural events should be held at public places while the adherence to the Covid-19 protocol must be ensured. More than five persons should not be allowed to gather at a place, he directed.

Despite Covid, ALIMCO’s net turnover matches with last year’s tally

Lucknow: The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) on Sunday said it recorded a net turnover of Rs 315.20 crore in the financial year 2019-20 against Rs 321.50 crore in the corresponding period last year.

With only 1.68% in its turnover, the public sector undertaking claimed that it had managed to minimise the impact of coronavirus in the last 15 days of 2019-20.

ALIMCO would have recorded the highest turnover in the last five years had it not been for Covid-19, the undertaking said. “In-spite of slight reduction in turnover, the corporation recorded the highest ever surplus in the history of corporation of Rs 83.43 crore in the year 2019-20 as against Rs 75.29 crores in the year 2018-19 registering a growth of 10.81%,” said the corporation, which manufactures artificial limbs for differently-abled people.

ALIMCO claimed that 2 lakh divyangjan and over 1.12 lakh senior citizens benefitted from various government schemes. ENS

