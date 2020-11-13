UP Govt rolls out projects for ‘Navya Ayodhya’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

On the eve of a grand Deepotsava celebration, which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP government on Thursday said that it will develop “Navya Ayodhya (new Ayodhya)” as a model town, combining “vedic” elements with modernity. The government said that large-scale infrastructure works are being planned for the temple town right from an international airport to doubling of railway line, laying of four-lane by-pass for Ayodhya dham and a modern sewage treatment plant.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to make Ayodhya a global city for tourism for which a professional consultant will be hired. Apart from the major infrastructure projects, work has started for the construction of Dasarath Mahal, Satsang Bhawan, passenger assistance centre and a night shelter in Ayodhya with a total budget of Rs 242 lakh,” a government spokesperson said.

The government is also planning to build a multipurpose hall on the Panch Kosi Parikrama March at a cost of Rs 197 lakh. A driving training institute will also be set up at a cost of Rs 524 lakh, while work is also going on for a sewage and drinking water system under the Smart City Mission, the official said.

The pilgrim town will also have an International Ramlila Centre to be built at the cost of around Rs 3.47 crore, a ‘Bhajan’ site (Rs 11 crore), beautification of Queen Heo Memorial Park for Rs 21.92 crore, a Ram Katha Gallery (Rs 7.59 crore), the expansion of Ram Katha Park (Rs 2.75 crore) and the beautification of Ram ki Paidi at Rs 12.65 crore.

Among developmental projects, the holy city will also have a modern bus stand (Rs 7.40 crore), a multi-level parking lot (Rs 16.44 crore) and the renovation of road and footpaths (Rs 8.40 crore) besides others. “Whatever development work being done in Ayodhya, they are in tune with the dream of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” said the government spokesperson, adding that Deepotsava and Ram Leela has given “new identity to Ayodhya globally”.

“A lot will happen in Ayodhya on Friday,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd