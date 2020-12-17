UP Govt: Ritu Beri, Manish Malhotra to offer expert tips to artisans

Prominent fashion designers like Manish Malhotra and Ritu Beri will work with the UP govt to promote its 'One District One Product' scheme. (Express File)

Several prominent fashion designers have agreed to work with the Uttar Pradesh government to promote its “One District One Product (ODOP)” scheme, said a statement issued by the state government on Wednesday.

The ODOP scheme encourages indigenous and specialised products and crafts of different districts of the state.

“Fashion designers like Rina Dhaka, Ritu Beri, Manish Malhotra and J J Valaya will impart art-based knowledge to artisans of Uttar Pradesh and also give lessons on attractive packaging, branding and marketing of their products,” said a government spokesperson.

According to the official spokesperson, Dhaka met Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion Department, Navneet Sehgal on Wednesday and presented a proposal regarding this.

“Fashion is an aspiration. From creating products related to lifestyle, comfort and crafts to the fact that they are all indigenous, there is a genuine need to help artisans and we are looking for participation of buyers,” the statement quoted Dhaka as saying.

In the first phase, the traditional crafts industries of UP are promoting several ethnic fabrics and textiles, including chikankari, khadi, home decor, perfumes, carpets and leather products, the statement added.

The statement said the government is also looking forward to tap the “lucrative global textile supply chain by providing a competitive avenue to international buyers who are currently procuring textile and fabrics from China”.

