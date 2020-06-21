UP govt relaxes rule to discharge Covid-19 patients

According to a government bulletin on Thursday, the state had 1,01,236 isolation beds, of which, 5,661 were occupied. (Representational) According to a government bulletin on Thursday, the state had 1,01,236 isolation beds, of which, 5,661 were occupied. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday further relaxed the rule for discharge of asymptomatic coronavirus patients from institutional quarantine. It said that they can be discharged after spending 10 days in hospitals followed by home isolation for a week.

Until now, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients were discharged if their second test, taken on the 12th day from the date of the first test result, returned negative, and they had the oxygen level of more than 94 per cent and no symptoms or fever in the last three days. If these conditions were met, patients were asked to isolate themselves at home for a week. Before this rule, a Covid patient had to obtain two consecutive negative reports before being discharged.

However, symptomatic patients still have to test negative on the 12th day for discharge.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “A modification has been issued to amend the discharge policy in the state. Asymptomatic patients with no symptoms can be discharged after 10 days and will have to stay in home quarantine for seven days, whereas symptomatic patients will only be allowed to go home after their Covid-19 report is negative.”

According to a government bulletin on Thursday, the state had 1,01,236 isolation beds, of which, 5,661 were occupied.

In UP, all asymptomatic Covid patients have to be hospitalised. The Supreme Court had earlier this week pulled up the UP government for the mandatory institutional quarantine for patients with no symptoms. “Don’t put asymptomatic people in quarantine, you will have a big problem. Noida is doing it and the UP government is in a denial mode,” the court said. During a previous hearing, the court observed that the rule may create “chaos 15 days down the line” and ran counter to the national guidelines.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that “doctors posted on administrative posts may also be considered for clinical jobs”.

Presiding over a Team-11 meeting at his residence, Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that surveillance system is made more effective and that the number of surveillance committees should be increased to 1 lakh.

“He asked Health, Medical Education departments along with district administrations to work in this direction as it will be an important effort to break the infection chain,” said a statement issued by the state government.

Apart from all hospitals in the state, the government also said Covid-19 helpdesks will be established in offices.

Adityanath also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the start of the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojna. Under the scheme, 31 districts in UP have been shortlisted. Workers will be assigned work depending on their interests and capabilities under the scheme.

