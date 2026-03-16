UP Govt reinstates IAS officer Abhishek Prakash nearly a year after he was suspended over corruption charges

The action had come after the state government took cognisance of a complaint related to the project approvals, following which Prakash was removed from his posts and placed under suspension pending inquiry.

The state government reinstated the 2006-batch IAS officer Abhishek Prakash as Secretary, General Administration, nearly a year after he was suspended over corruption allegations.

Prakash was suspended on March 20 last year after allegations surfaced that a “5% commission” was sought in connection with clearances for a solar power project proposed by a Punjab-based private operator. At the time, he was serving as Secretary in the state’s Industrial Development Department and was also the Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP.

The action had come after the state government took cognisance of a complaint related to the project approvals, following which Prakash was removed from his posts and placed under suspension pending inquiry.