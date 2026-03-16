UP Govt reinstates IAS officer Abhishek Prakash nearly a year after he was suspended over corruption charges

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The state government reinstated the 2006-batch IAS officer Abhishek Prakash as Secretary, General Administration, nearly a year after he was suspended over corruption allegations.
Prakash was suspended on March 20 last year after allegations surfaced that a “5% commission” was sought in connection with clearances for a solar power project proposed by a Punjab-based private operator. At the time, he was serving as Secretary in the state’s Industrial Development Department and was also the Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP.
The action had come after the state government took cognisance of a complaint related to the project approvals, following which Prakash was removed from his posts and placed under suspension pending inquiry.
According to official orders issued recently, the state government has now revoked his suspension and assigned him the charge of Secretary, General Administration. Prakash, an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had earlier held several key positions in the state administration, including in departments related to industry and investment promotion. His tenure as CEO of Invest UP had involved overseeing investment proposals and facilitating clearances for projects in the state. Officials said the latest posting comes as part of a reshuffle in the state bureaucracy.
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