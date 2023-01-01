UP govt recommends CBI probe against CSJMU V-C

The Uttar Pradesh government Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending a CBI probe into the graft and extortion case filed against Kanpur’s Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Vinay Pathak and others in October. UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF), which is investigating the case, has so far arrested three persons including Pathak’s alleged associate Ajay Mishra. The other two accused were identified as Ajay Jain and Santosh Kumar Singh and were associates of Mishra.

According to reports, CSJMU V-C Vinay Pathak and his associates have been booked for allegedly extorting money from one David Mario Dennis for approving bills related to conducting examinations at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Agra. Pathak had served as the officiating V-C of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra from January to September 2022. Dennis’ firm Digitex Technologic India Pvt Ltd helps universities in conducting both pre and post-examination work.

“A letter has been sent to the Union government recommending a CBI probe into the case lodged against Pathak and others,” said a senior government official.