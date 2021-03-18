UP govt ramps up police infra, 810 projects under construction

To strengthen policing system and provide a better living condition for police personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing 810 new facilities, including fire stations, police outposts, police stations and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) barracks. These projects, estimated to cost over Rs 4,500 crore, are in different stages of completion, said officials.

According to the state Home Department, 61 fire stations, 42 police stations, 15 police outposts, 35 transit hostels in police lines, 88 hostels for men and women in police lines, 31 barracks in PAC battalions, and hostels at 317 police stations are being constructed.

“Construction of new buildings, barracks, police stations and hostels will not only strengthen the policing system but will also be beneficial to police personnel and improve their living condition. It is a part of the modernisation of our police force,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told The Indian Express.

Besides, police lines are being set up in seven districts, including Shamli, Amroha and Auraiya, that were formed by the previous governments.

In a first, hostels are being constructed at police stations for constables and other police personnel. “For the first time, police stations in the state will have hostels for constables posted there. While 317 of the police stations will get these hostels in the first phase, more hostels will be constructed in the upcoming phases,” Awasthi added.

Several state government agencies such as Public Works Department, UP Police Awas Nigam, UP Housing and Development Board, Construction & Design ServicesJal Nigam, UP Project Corporation Limited, UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, Samaj Kalyan Nirman Nigam, Rajya Nirman Sahkari Sangh, Rural Engineering Department and Jal Nigam are involved in the construction.

While the Public Works Department is handling 370 projects, Police Awas Nigam is in-charge of 223 projects. Sources said that while the budget of these projects would be issued from time to time, around Rs 3,500 crore, out of the total Rs 4,517 crore, has been released by the government so far.