UP govt raises concern over controversial TikTok videos

The UP government on Monday expressed concern over the rising number of controversial videos on TikTok, a social-networking mobile app for sharing videos, and said that it may speak to the Chinese company as well as the Central government in this regard.

“There have been a lot of reports about controversial TikTok videos being circulated on social media. As sometimes, it becomes difficult to trace the source. We will take action against those forwarding these videos. We will also speak to the company regarding our concerns and also speak to the Government of India,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here.

Meanwhile, the state government suspended gram panchayat officer in Hardoi district for circulating fake information on WhatsApp.

