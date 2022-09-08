UP govt puts all farm-related revenue recoveries on hold

With Uttar Pradesh receiving deficient rainfall this monsoon, the state government on Wednesday decided to put on hold all farm-related revenue recoveries till a survey is completed on the impact of poor monsoon on the farmers.

This was decided at a high-level review meet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

According to a government spokesperson, Chief Minister Adityanath directed the Revenue Department to not collect land revenue collection for now. He has also asked the power department to put on hold the recovery of electricity dues of tubewells, meant for irrigation.

“The CM has directed officials not to disconnect electricity connections to tubewells of farmers in case of pending dues. While the irrigation department has been instructed to maintain a proper water level in canals, the electricity department has been asked to increase the power supply hours in rural areas,” the spokesperson added.

The government has also ordered a drought survey in all 75 districts of the state. The district magistrates have been instructed to lead the survey team, comprising additional district magistrate, district agriculture officer, district horticulture officer, and a tehsil-level officer.

Each district magistrate has been asked to submit the survey report within a week and in case of delay or lacunae, the concerned DM would be held accountable, the spokesperson added.

“As per reports, there has been below average rainfall in 62 districts of the state. Thus, it is important to provide relief to the farmers,” the CM was quoted as saying by the government.

“The government would take further steps after receiving the district-wise drought survey reports,” Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, adding the government has also decided to distribute free mini-seed kits of vegetables, pulses and oil seeds to farmers to cover their losses.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh said Chitrakoot is the only district that received 100 per cent rainfall this monsoon. “Rest, all the districts have received deficit rainfall… It is estimated that there has been average 55 per cent rainfall as compared to last year. Out of 75 districts, about 35 districts received about 50 to 60 per cent rainfall only this monsoon,” Singh said.

It is after almost three decades that the state is facing deficit rainfall for three consecutive months and no reports of more than usual rain have been received, he added.

On September 1, The Indian Express reported that Uttar Pradesh experienced its driest June-to-August period in 122 years in 2022. Since June 1, the state has received 332.6mm rainfall – 44 per cent below normal this year.

This year, UP’s July rainfall stood at 148.1mm against a normal of 238.6mm. The rainfall recorded in August over the state was 139.7mm as compared to 219mm, which is considered normal.

August rainfall this year was the sixth lowest recorded since 1901, monthly rainfall data for UP maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

In fact, five of the driest June-to-August period for UP were recorded only in the last four decades. These included 1987 (349.3mm), 2009 (365mm), 1996 (392mm) and 2014 (394.3mm).

Uttar Pradesh records an average seasonal rainfall of about 696mm. Of the monsoon season’s total rainfall, July accounts for 34 per cent followed by August – about 31 per cent.