UP Govt push for rural growth: Focus on cane, connectivity & power

AS THE YOGI Adityanath-led BJP government completes six months of its second term on Sunday, officials on Saturday presented a report card highlighting some of its key achievements, such as continuing with bringing amendments in law to gag accused of crimes against women and the offenders under the POCSO Act, intensifying work on infrastructure projects, development of Ayodhya with an aim to make it a smart city along with construction of the Ram temple.

The list of achievements highlights a ground-breaking ceremony during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation of 1,406 projects worth around Rs 80,224 crore.

The government is hopeful that these projects would generate employment for over six lakh people, officials said.

Six new expressways projects are coming up: Gorakhpur Link Expressway (91 km), Ganga Expressway (594 km), Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway (63 km), Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway (380 km), Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway (519 km), Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway (210 km) and Ghazipur Ballia Manjhighat Expressway (117 km).

The government also emphasised its focus on strengthening the air connectivity in the state, with a plan of having 18 airports in the state including five international airports. The government has also selected five airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Myorpur (Sonbhadra) and Shravasti under the Government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme in order to develop them in line with the specifications for Airbus A-321. Air connectivity will facilitate passenger and cargo movement, benefiting local farmers and industries, said an official.

To improve health facilities, the government has over the past six months installed health ATMs at all 4,600 primary health centres of the state. The government is also running medical colleges in 65 districts, and AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli. Also, 22 medical colleges are under construction in the state. In Covid-19 management, Uttar Pradesh claims to have excelled among states, giving more than 38 crore vaccine doses.

Dubbed as the country’s biggest, the proposed Film City in Noida, which is being built at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore across 1,000 acres, will not only increase employment opportunities, but also give new energy to the tourism of UP while checking exodus of cinematic talent, sources in the government said. The use of advanced technologies such as animation, OTT and gaming at the proposed film institute inside city will connect the youths in the state with world-class job opportunities. A data centre is also to be constructed in the film city for pre-production to post-production of films.

After the BJP won the Assembly elections earlier this year, Adityanth and his Cabinet took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Modi on March 25 in a grand ceremony organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Adityanath began the second term with goals of creating five crore jobs in the next five years and set deadlines for the government machinery and emphasising on fixing accountability. The CM also directed ministers and officials to set three short-term goals — first 100 days, six months and one year — for execution of the government’s development works and schemes in a time-bound manner.

The list of the state government’s achievements also highlights that 75,190 loudspeakers were removed from religious places peacefully. In Ayodhya district, which is highly sensitive, the government has set up a unit of Special Task Force (STF).

Emphasising its concern for the interests of farmers, the government said that in the past six months Rs 30,697 crore was paid to sugarcane farmers.

Over the past six months, 9.93 lakh “govansh” (cows) have been protected and 20 new cow protection centres have been established, officials said.

The government has started a survey of “unrecognised” madrassas across the state, a decision that drew criticism from the Opposition. However, the government claimed that the survey was being conducted so that students in madrassas could get better quality of education.

On Saturday, the government also said that it has “focused on fulfilling resolutions made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra ahead of the Assembly elections in the state”. The government listed out some of its achievements in the first six months.

Law and order

The government said 36 “mafia dons and their aides” have been sentenced to life imprisonment and two to death.

“Along with this, in the past six months, illegally earned properties worth more than Rs 2,200 crore of 62 mafia have been confiscated and demolished. The state police have registered 396 cases against 860 associates of mafia gangs and arrested more than 400,” said a government spokesperson.

He added that action has been taken against 174 under Goonda Act, 355 under Gangster Act, 13 under NSA and have also

cancelled 310 arms licences.

“In a campaign against drug mafia from August 24 to September 8, the police identified 2,833 suspected accused and took action against 2,479 while registering 2,277 cases,” he said.

Investment

The government said “more than two dozen policies are being upgraded ahead of the Global Investor Summit-23 (GIS) to be held in January next year whereas the new Industrial Policy, Warehousing and Logistics Policy and Electronic

Vehicle Policy are on the anvil”.

“In the \past six months, 55 companies have received investment proposals worth Rs 45,000 crore,” said the spokesperson.

Youth & employment

The government also said that in the last six months, more than 93,000 youths have got employment through employment

fairs, while more than 1.42 lakh have got guidance under career counselling.

“The government also decided to make sportspersons, who have won medals in international competitions, gazetted officers, and has identified 24 posts in various departments,” said the spokesperson.

“Khelo India Centres are being set up in each district under the One District One Sports scheme and each centre is being provided Rs 7 lakh to promote sports. Fifteen projects of Khelo India have already been completed in the state,” said the spokesperson.

Women empowerment

The government said that so far more than 13.67 lakh girls have benefitted in the state from ‘Kanya Sumangala’.

“Under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, the government has so far got 1,91,686 daughters of economically weaker families married in the state,” said the spokesperson.

“To create a safe environment for daughters and women, the Yogi government is setting up three women PAC battalions for the first time in the state. At the same time, women help desks have been set up in all 1584 police stations (including GRP) of the state. In all 1535 police stations, 10,417 women police beats have been constituted,” said the spokesperson.