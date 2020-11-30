UP: Govt promises job to dead Balrampur journalist’s wife; 17 people questioned

“The government has also assured that it will reconstruct the damaged part of the house. Police have also provided round-the-clock security to the family of the journalist,” Verma added.

A day after a journalist died under mysterious circumstances in Balrampur district, the UP government on Sunday said it would give a job to the journalist’s wife and bear educational expenses of his two children.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma told The Indian Express that the district administration gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the journalist’s family on Sunday. “The government has also assured that it will reconstruct the damaged part of the house. Police have also provided round-the-clock security to the family of the journalist,” Verma added.

Rakesh Singh Nirbhik (37), who used to work with Hindi daily Rashtriya Swaroop, died of burn injuries at Lucknow’s KGMU Trauma Centre. He had received burns caused by a fire at his house in Kalwari village on Friday night. His friend Pintu Sahu (35), who was with him at the time of the incident, died on the spot.

Nirbhik’s wife Vibha Singh (34) said that she had seen a video of her husband in which he had alleged that he was killed for doing a news report. “Police have assured me that they will expose those responsible for the death of my husband… I saw the video on social media in which he said that he was going to expose something through a news report. We don’t know which report he was talking about…”

Verma said that police have taken cognizance of the wife’s complaint and will soon reveal the details of the case. “We have almost worked out the case and will soon inform the press about what had happened and why,” said Verma.

Senior police officers, meanwhile, said that four teams have been formed to nab the accused responsible for the attack on the journalist. They have also questioned 17 people in connection with the incident.

