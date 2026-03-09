What is UP govt’s ‘Project GANGA’ that aims to bring high-speed internet to 20 lakh homes in rural areas

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
High-speed broadband connectivity will reach over 20 lakh households across Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three years under ‘Project GANGA’, said officials.
In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Transformation Commission (STC) and One OTT Entertainment Limited (OIL), a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group, on Monday.
The initiative aims to expand digital connectivity across rural and semi-urban areas while generating more than 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.
Under the project, 8,000 to 10,000 local entrepreneurs at the Nyaya Panchayat level will be developed as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), who will deliver high-speed broadband and other digital services in villages.
The government has also set a target of around 50% participation of women among these digital entrepreneurs, aimed at promoting women-led entrepreneurship in rural areas.
Officials said DSPs selected will receive training, financial assistance, network infrastructure support and access to modern technology, enabling them to build sustainable digital service networks and expand internet access at the grassroots level.
The MoU was signed in Lucknow in the presence of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who said the initiative marks an important step toward strengthening digital infrastructure in the state while creating technology-driven employment opportunities.
“The availability of high-speed internet in rural areas will open new opportunities in online business, digital services, education and healthcare. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is working to ensure broadband connectivity reaches every village,” Khanna said.
He also highlighted the state’s efforts to support digital entrepreneurs through financial assistance. He informed that under a scheme launched in January 2024, youth are being provided interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh, with over one lakh beneficiaries already availing the scheme, he said.
Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO of the State Transformation Commission, said that in the present era, digital infrastructure and “digital highways” are becoming as important as physical expressways in shaping development.
“This initiative will help reduce the digital divide and bring broadband connectivity and digital services to villages,” he said, adding that sectors such as telemedicine, online education, e-commerce, digital skilling and content creation will expand rapidly with improved connectivity.
Singh added that the project will particularly benefit remote and border districts such as Shravasti, Bahraich and Balrampur, where improved connectivity can create new economic opportunities.
Vinsley Fernandes, Director of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., said the initiative was inspired by the Ganga as a lifeline connecting millions, adding that youth and women empowerment are the two core pillars of the project.
Satya Prakash Singh, Chief Business Officer of One OTT Entertainment Limited, said the project aims to extend digital connectivity to remote and underserved areas, enabling expansion of digital services and creating new livelihood opportunities for rural youth.
