What is UP govt’s ‘Project GANGA’ that aims to bring high-speed internet to 20 lakh homes in rural areas

High-speed broadband connectivity will reach over 20 lakh households across Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three years under ‘Project GANGA’, said officials.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Transformation Commission (STC) and One OTT Entertainment Limited (OIL), a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group, on Monday.

The initiative aims to expand digital connectivity across rural and semi-urban areas while generating more than 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

Under the project, 8,000 to 10,000 local entrepreneurs at the Nyaya Panchayat level will be developed as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), who will deliver high-speed broadband and other digital services in villages.