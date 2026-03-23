UP Govt set to roll out two new schemes for industry, Cabinet nod likely on Monday

Both the schemes are likely to be tabled for Cabinet approval on Monday so that they can be taken up for launch by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch two major industrial initiatives on Tuesday — the Private Business Park Development Scheme – 2025 and the Plug-and-Play Industrial Sheds Scheme. The launch will take place alongside the rollout of Nivesh Mitra 3.0, the upgraded single-window clearance system designed to support investors through faster approvals and AI technology-driven interface.

Before the launch, both the schemes are likely to be tabled for Cabinet approval on Monday so that they can be taken up for launch by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday along with launch of Nivesh Mitra. 03, according to sources.

Plug-and-Play Industrial Sheds Scheme

The Plug-and-Play Industrial Sheds Scheme will be implemented under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) public-private partnership model, introducing a shift from the existing “lease and build” system to a “rent and operate” approach.