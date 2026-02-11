UP govt presents Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget: Big push for roads, jobs, healthcare — what it means for you

The state’s GSDP is estimated at Rs 30.26 lakh crore for 2024-25, reflecting 13.4% growth. (file)

The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday presented a record Budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year — a 12.9% increase over the previous year — with a focus on infrastructure expansion, employment generation, and healthcare.

Key allocations include Rs 34,468 crore for roads and bridges, Rs 100 crore for working women hostels, Rs 315 crore earmarked for a Cancer Institute in Lucknow and Rs 3,822 crore for MSMEs.

Presenting the Budget in the State Assembly, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said Capital Expenditure has been pegged at 19.5% of the total outlay. Sector-wise allocations include 12.4% for education, 6% for health, and 9% for agriculture and allied activities.

The state’s GSDP is estimated at Rs 30.26 lakh crore for 2024-25, reflecting 13.4% growth. Per capita income is projected to rise to Rs 1.2 lakh in 2025-26. Khanna also said the unemployment rate has declined to 2.24%.