UP govt presents Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget: Big push for roads, jobs, healthcare — what it means for you

The budget is a 12.9% increase over the previous year. UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said Capital Expenditure has been pegged at 19.5% of the total outlay.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 02:25 PM IST
budgetThe state’s GSDP is estimated at Rs 30.26 lakh crore for 2024-25, reflecting 13.4% growth. (file)
The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday presented a record Budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year — a 12.9% increase over the previous year — with a focus on infrastructure expansion, employment generation, and healthcare.

Key allocations include Rs 34,468 crore for roads and bridges, Rs 100 crore for working women hostels, Rs 315 crore earmarked for a Cancer Institute in Lucknow and Rs 3,822 crore for MSMEs.

Presenting the Budget in the State Assembly, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said Capital Expenditure has been pegged at 19.5% of the total outlay. Sector-wise allocations include 12.4% for education, 6% for health, and 9% for agriculture and allied activities.

The state’s GSDP is estimated at Rs 30.26 lakh crore for 2024-25, reflecting 13.4% growth. Per capita income is projected to rise to Rs 1.2 lakh in 2025-26. Khanna also said the unemployment rate has declined to 2.24%.

Here are the major allocations across sectors

Health and medical education

-Rs 37,956 crore for medical, health and family welfare

-Rs 14,997 crore for medical education

-Rs 1,023 crore for new medical colleges

-Rs 315 crore for Cancer Institute, Lucknow

Infrastructure

-Rs 34,468 crore for roads and bridges

-Rs 27,103 crore for infrastructure and industrial development

-Rs 5,000 crore for industrial area expansion

-Rs 2,000 crore under Atal Infrastructure Mission

-Rs 1,500 crore for bypasses, ring roads and flyovers

Urban and rural development

-Rs 26,514 crore for urban development

-Rs 25,500 crore for rural development

-Rs 6,102 crore for PM Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Agriculture

-Rs 10,888 crore for agriculture schemes

-Rs 637 crore for solarisation of diesel pump sets

-Rs 245 crore for agri-export hub

Industry, MSMEs and employment

-Rs 3,822 crore for MSMEs

-Rs 1,000 crore for Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Scheme

-Rs 575 crore for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zones

-Rs 5,041 crore for handloom and textile sector

Technology and Electronics

-Rs 2,059 crore for IT and electronics

-Rs 225 crore for the UP AI Mission

-AI labs in ITIs and a Cyber Security Operation Centre

Energy and Irrigation

-Rs 65,926 crore for the energy sector

-Rs 2,104 crore for renewable and additional energy sources

-Rs 18,290 crore for irrigation and flood control

Aviation and Tourism

-Rs 2,111 crore for civil aviation, including Rs 750 crore for Jewar Airport

-Rs 500 crore for tourist site development

For the Panchayati Raj, a provision of Rs 32,090 crore has been proposed, marking a 67% increase over last year.

For Women and Child Development, a provision of Rs 18,620 crore has been made for schemes, an 11% increase over 2025-26.

Fiscal position

Khanna said the Budget adheres to the 3% fiscal deficit limit, in line with recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, applicable till 2030-31.

The state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio, which stood at 29.3% in 2016-17 and rose to 33.4% during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been brought down to below 27% in 2024-25. It is targeted to decline further to 23.1% in 2026-27, with a medium-term goal of reducing it to below 20%, said the minister in his Budget speech.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

