UP govt plans special campaign to give jobs to 50 lakh youths by March

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a special campaign aimed at providing jobs to 50 lakh youths by March 2021. The campaign — Mission Rojgar — is expected to be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Diwali. According to officials involved in the launch of the campaign, unemployed youths will be given the opportunity to apply in government departments, councils, corporations as well as private sector.

“These would include both direct as well as indirect employment. These jobs would include both government as well as government-enabled jobs. Like the government has felicitated bank loans worth Rs 18,000 crore for about 6 lakh new MSME units in the state since April 1. Employment will be generated in these (MSME) units apart from the openings in the government departments,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told The Indian Express.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Wednesday held a meeting to finalise the action plan for the campaign. According to sources, it was decided in the meeting that a help desk would be set up in every department and organisation with the task of making youths aware of the employment opportunities in that department.

“Moreover, a database of job opportunities will be created for which a special mobile application, as well as a web portal, will be developed by Directorate of Training and Employment. The database will be updated every fortnight. Also, all administrative departments, directorates, corporations, boards, commissions among others will nominate one officer as the nodal officer for keeping track of employment opportunities,” said an official.

Mission Rojgar will be run by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, while a high-level committee, headed by Chief Secretary, will monitor the campaign on a monthly basis.

Committees will also be formed at the district level which will be headed by the respective district magistrates.The Directorate of Training and Employment, in collaboration with private industries, will organise employment fairs and resolve all pending recruitment cases, said an official.

Meanwhile, the state government has set a target to provide skill development to 7.93 lakh youths. While about 6 lakh youths and artisans will be provided training of prior learning, about 1.43 lakh will be given training under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Scheme. A total of 302 agencies have been identified for imparting training, said an official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd