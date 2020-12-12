UP govt petition to withdraw case against three SP MLAs rejected

According to prosecution, the case was lodged after the accused protested on the UP-Haridwar highway after police checked the vehicle of the then SP MLA, Azam Khan. (Express File)

A Moradabad court on Thursday rejected Samajwadi Party’s application to withdraw a case against seven people, including three of their MLAs, accused of a road blockade and an altercation with police in 2008. The application had been pending in the court since 2012.

“Additional District and Sessions judge Punit Kumar Gupta rejected the state government’s application to withdraw the case. Among the accused in the case are MLAs Ikram Qureshi (Moradabad), Mehboob Ali (Amroha) and Manoj Paras (Nagina in Bijnor),” said government counsel Kaushal Gupta.

According to prosecution, the case was lodged after the accused protested on the UP-Haridwar highway after police checked the vehicle of the then SP MLA, Azam Khan.

Protestors blocked the road and raised slogans against the police and the government. The matter was resolved after police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

A case was lodged at the Chhajlet police station on various charges, including wrongful restraint and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, against nine people, including Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam.

Kaushal said the police later filed a charge-sheet.

“Since Azam Khan and Abdullah were not coming to court so their files were separated from the case. The trial of the remaining seven accused is going on,” said Kaushal Gupta.

