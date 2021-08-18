UP govt: Over 6 cr Covid vaccine shots administered

The state government on Tuesday said more than six crore Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the state to date, claiming that it was the only state to have done so.

“Our Covid-19 vaccination coverage eclipsed a major milestone on Tuesday, with the health department administering more than six crore doses. Uttar Pradesh is the only state to cross the milestone,” said a state spokesperson. The official added, “The state achieved the landmark on August 17. So far, over 5,07,22,629 have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated .”

The spokesperson said the more than 23.67 lakh vaccine shots were administered on Tuesday, the second-highest given in a day so far. “Earlier, on August 3, around 29.52 lakh doses were given in UP, which is a record,” he added. The government claimed UP was the first state to have given at least one dose to more than five crore people. “Aggressive vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Uttar Pradesh Government for containment of the pandemic, along with T3 and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” read the statement by the government.