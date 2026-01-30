UP govt okays plan to resettle 99 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan

All these families will be resettled in Rasulabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat district; will be allotted 0.50 acres on a 30-year lease with a maximum lease period of 90 years

Written by: Maulshree Seth
Jan 30, 2026
Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, housing will be provided to the affected families, while land leases will also be granted.
The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared the proposal for resettlement of “Hindu Bengali families” displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), currently residing in Meerut district.

The decision by the BJP government in UP comes ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

According to the officials, 99 Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan have been “illegally” residing on the land meant for a lake in the Nangla Gosai village of Meerut district’s Mawana tehsil, for a long time.

Officials informed that all these families will be resettled in Rasulabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat district.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the families, presently living in Nangla Gosai village of the area, will be relocated in compliance with orders of the National Green Tribunal.

Under the rehabilitation plan, 50 families will be resettled in Bhaisaya village of Rasulabad tehsil in Kanpur Dehat district on 11.1375 hectares (27.51 acres) of land recorded in the name of the Rehabilitation Department, while the remaining 49 families will be accommodated in Tajpur Tarsauli village on 10.530 hectares (26.01 acres) of land, he said. Each of these families will be allotted 0.50 acres of land. This land will be given on a 30-year lease, either on premium or lease rent, renewable twice for further periods of 30 years each, meaning that the maximum lease period will be of 90 years.

“The lease will be executed on payment of the prescribed premium or lease rent,” Khanna added. Officials said that the decision will be taken while ensuring environmental protection as well as the dignified and secure resettlement of the displaced families.

Story continues below this ad

Khanna said that the Cabinet gave its nod to the rehabilitation of families affected by natural disasters, under which they will be provided government housing and land leases.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials to arrange land for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families in Bahraich district, including in revenue village Paratapur, following a tragic incident in which nine people died while crossing a river, he added. An aerial survey of the affected area was conducted, and families from Paratapur village were rehabilitated. Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, housing will be provided to the affected families, while land leases will also be granted.

