UP govt okays plan to resettle 99 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan

Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, housing will be provided to the affected families, while land leases will also be granted.

The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared the proposal for resettlement of “Hindu Bengali families” displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), currently residing in Meerut district.

The decision by the BJP government in UP comes ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

According to the officials, 99 Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan have been “illegally” residing on the land meant for a lake in the Nangla Gosai village of Meerut district’s Mawana tehsil, for a long time.

Officials informed that all these families will be resettled in Rasulabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat district.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the families, presently living in Nangla Gosai village of the area, will be relocated in compliance with orders of the National Green Tribunal.