After workers’ protest, UP govt notifies new minimum wage rates

Last week, workers protests' demanding higher wages and better working conditions had turned violent in Noida's industrial belt. (Express Photo by Haobijam Chinglemba)

The Uttar Pradesh government has notified revised minimum wage rates across the state, with the Governor giving assent to the decision, officials said.

The move comes after recent labour unrest in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budhha Nagar district. The “interim” wage hike the government had announced earlier has now been notified as the formal wage hike, the officials added.

The move is aimed at easing tensions between workers and employers while restoring industrial stability, they said.

The revised wages, to be implemented from April 1, have been structured into three categories based on “regional cost of living”.

The decision is based on recommendations of a high-level committee constituted by the state government in the wake of the protests, and is being positioned as an interim relief measure pending a broader revision, the officials claimed.