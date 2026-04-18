After workers’ protest, UP govt notifies new minimum wage rates

The Uttar Pradesh government has notified revised minimum wage rates across the state, with the Governor giving assent to the decision, officials said.
The move comes after recent labour unrest in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budhha Nagar district. The “interim” wage hike the government had announced earlier has now been notified as the formal wage hike, the officials added.
The move is aimed at easing tensions between workers and employers while restoring industrial stability, they said.
The revised wages, to be implemented from April 1, have been structured into three categories based on “regional cost of living”.
The decision is based on recommendations of a high-level committee constituted by the state government in the wake of the protests, and is being positioned as an interim relief measure pending a broader revision, the officials claimed.
What are the rates?
Under the new structure, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have been placed in the highest category.
Minimum monthly wages here have been fixed at Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Other municipal corporation districts fall in the second category, with wages set at Rs 13,006, Rs 14,306 and Rs 16,025 respectively.
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The remaining districts have been put in the third category, where wages have been fixed at Rs 12,356, Rs 13,590 and Rs 15,224.
nA Notice regarding the wage hike outside a factory in Noida Phase 2 on Thursday, (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
Officials claimed the revised rates, which include variable dearness allowance (VDA) linked to the consumer price index, seek to address the gap created by pending revisions from 2019 and 2024 that were not implemented. The move attempts to balance workers’ demands for higher wages amid rising living costs with industry concerns over increasing input costs and global economic pressures, they further said.
The intervention comes after a standoff between workers and employers in the Noida region over wage hikes, which began to impact industrial activities. To address the situation, the government had set up a committee chaired by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar, with senior officials from the labour and MSME departments, and representatives of workers and industries.
Following consultations with the stakeholders, the committee recommended a graded wage structure reflecting regional disparities. Officials said strict action will be taken against any violations of the notified wage rates, underscoring the government’s attempt to ensure compliance while maintaining industrial peace.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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