UP Govt: Natural farming to be encouraged in 47 blocks of Bundelkhand

The state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to encourage natural farming in 47 development blocks of all the seven districts of parched Bundelkhand regions.

“As many as 470 clusters will be developed covering an area of 23,500 hectares in the next five years under the scheme, for which Rs 68.83 crore will be spent,” Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said after the Cabinet meeting.

The natural farming would be promoted in each of 47 blocks of Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Banda districts by forming clusters of about 50 hectare each.

The beneficiaries of the scheme will be those farmers who keep cattle or are eager to take cattle from the neighbouring cow shelter.

The minister said this will increase soil fertility and help get rid of the stray cattle menace. “Apart from this, we will be able to give pesticide-free food to our people,” Shahi said.

Each cluster will have a champion farmer and a community resource person, who will be given Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, per month respectively, for four years as incentive. The estimated cost of investment on a cluster for four years is about Rs 14.6 lakh, the government said.

Shahi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on many occasions said the state government will make Bundelkhand a hub for natural farming so that the products grown there could be sent to parts of the country and the world.