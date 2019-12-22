UP govt moves to identify ‘miscreants’, analyse photos, videos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that property of all those involved in violence amid protests over the new citizenship law would be confiscated and used to recover compensation for public property that was damaged, the state government began the process to identify miscreants and formed teams to evaluate the losses incurred.

To identify the assailants, the police have started scrutinising photographs, video clips and CCTV footage collected so far. The police collected video clips and photographs from local residents and media houses, while CCTV footage was collected from homes and shops located near the areas where violence took place.

Explained Process to assess, recover losses The UP government has started the process to evaluate loss of public and government properties and recover the damages. The district administration will subsequently send recovery notices to those found involved in violence. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has formed a four-member team comprising Additional DM-rank officers to evaluate the loss incurred.

On Saturday, Gorakhpur police released photographs of people suspected to be involved in Friday’s violence in which five people were injured and four vehicles damaged. The photographs of suspects have been released to the media and on social media, requesting people to provide information about them, the police said. They said names of those giving information on the suspects would be not be disclosed.

Sitapur police have so far released photographs of nearly 20 suspects allegedly broke the law during the protest on Friday.

Lucknow police on Saturday released photographs of people arrested so far in Thursday’s violence.

