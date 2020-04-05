UP: Govt may make wearing masks must, will distribute free to poor

The Khadi and Village Industries Board may be tasked with making the masks, according to Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to the Chief Minister. (Representational Image) The Khadi and Village Industries Board may be tasked with making the masks, according to Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to the Chief Minister. (Representational Image)

Even as the Centre has advised people to wear masks when stepping out, the Uttar Pradesh government is considering making wearing masks compulsory for people in the state if and when the lockdown ends. The government is planning to provide free masks to the poor and to others at subsidised prices.

Speaking to media persons, Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to the Chief Minister, on Saturday said that if and when the lockdown is lifted by the Centre, it may be made compulsory for people to cover their faces while they are outside their houses. “Right now, it is an appeal… But it may be made compulsory if and when the lockdown is lifted,” said Kumar.

The statement came hours after an advisory from the Centre recommending people to cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks when they step out in the public to protect their communities from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The toll and number of positive cases have escalated in the past few days.

The Khadi and Village Industries Board may be tasked with making the masks, according to Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to the Chief Minister. Kumar said a proposal to distribute free masks to the poor was being considered.

“There was a proposal regarding this and the government is considering it. No decision has been taken yet,” said Kumar.

On the steps taken by the state government against the virus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, said, “In the country’s fight (against coronavirus), the state of Uttar Pradesh is a partner. We must end the coronavirus. It is my appeal to the citizens to stay alert in order to end the virus. We need to strengthen our healthcare services. We have already done quite a lot, some with the help of the Centre, some on our own. When the coronavirus issue came up, there was not a single [testing] laboratory in the state. Now, there are eight laboratories in the state. Our attempt is to increase these services. We are working to have a series of level one, two and three hospitals in the state. We are working towards establishment of Isolation wards, ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), N95 maks. In order to achieve this, we have started the UP COVID care fund.”

“In all 75 districts of the state, there are level one hospitals. We have been successful in establishing level-two hospitals at 24 medical colleges. Only six level three hospitals have been established in the state. We are trying to establish L-1 and L-2 hospitals in each district and L-3 to start in each medical college. And we are trying to put the state in a better position by establishing production units of PPE, ventilators, etc,” the CM added.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told media persons, “On Sunday at 5 pm, the CM will hold a video-conferencing meeting with religious leaders to ask them to instruct people to maintain social distancing norms. Three to four such leaders from each district will take part in the video conference from each district.”

“Substantial work has been done in the distribution of essential commodities,” he added.

