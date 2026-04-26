UP govt mandates misting systems, coolers in cow shelters amid heatwave

The cow shelters have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, carry out regular sprinkling, and make arrangements for proper ventilation. (File photo)

With temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued directions mandating installation of water misting systems, coolers, fans and foggers, along with provision of adequate shaded spaces to reduce heat stress in cow shelters.

The cow shelters have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, carry out regular sprinkling, and make arrangements for proper ventilation.

Flagging fodder management as a key concern alongside heat mitigation, the government has asked the shelters to maintain sufficient stock of green fodder and dry straw to prevent any nutritional deficiency among cattle during peak summer.