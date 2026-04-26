UP govt mandates misting systems, coolers in cow shelters amid heatwave

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With temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued directions mandating installation of water misting systems, coolers, fans and foggers, along with provision of adequate shaded spaces to reduce heat stress in cow shelters.
The cow shelters have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, carry out regular sprinkling, and make arrangements for proper ventilation.
Flagging fodder management as a key concern alongside heat mitigation, the government has asked the shelters to maintain sufficient stock of green fodder and dry straw to prevent any nutritional deficiency among cattle during peak summer.
Also, officials have been directed to conduct frequent inspections of shelters to ensure compliance and address gaps immediately.
Additional Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Mukesh Meshram said a statewide drive is underway to remove encroachments from pasture land, with emphasis on sowing hybrid Napier grass to ensure long-term availability of green fodder. Plantation of shade-giving trees in and around shelters has also been taken up, he added.
At the district level, administrations have begun implementing these measures. In Jaunpur, authorities have introduced “Punya FD” certificates to encourage straw donations, while cooling systems in shelters have been installed in Azamgarh, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Hardoi, it is learnt.
Officials said 10 districts — Maharajganj, Jaunpur, Ballia, Varanasi, Etah, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chitrakoot and Gorakhpur — are leading in straw donation efforts, with contributions from local representatives and residents. The state government has urged other districts to scale up similar measures as heatwave conditions persist.
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