UP govt logs in to ‘fact check’ fake news

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched its own Twitter handle to “fact check” fake news reports.

Opposition leaders such as Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav have questioned the state government over the crime rate and posted news reports to back up their claims. In its response, the state government has contested the crime data shared by the two leaders.

The introduction of the handle @InfoUPFactChek reads: “This is the official fact checking handle of IPRD (Information and Public Relation Department), GoUP. Suspect a @UPGovt news to be fake? Send it to us at @infoupfactcheck.” The account is managed by the UP.

The handle not only identifies fake news on social media but also asks the public to send news clippings for verification.

In the past two days, @InfoUPFactChek has tagged two news items “fake”. One of them is related to a news report claiming that a businessman was kidnapped. The Twitter handle claimed that he was in fact arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police for an objectionable post against a religion.

