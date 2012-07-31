UP govt likely to put Lokayukta out of RTI Act

The Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to place the office of the Lokayukta out of the purview of the RTI Act. A proposal to this effect is likely to be considered at Tuesdays cabinet meeting.

Sources said the government is of the view that the office of Lokayukta is an investigating agency and,therefore,there is a need to maintain secrecy in its investigation of corruption cases. A disclosure can adversely affect the course of the investigation,the government believes.

In the election manifesto,the Samajwadi Party had promised to take steps to strengthen the Lokayukta. In particular,it had promised to make it a multi-member body and place the economic offences wing of the police under it. So far,it has done neither. Besides,Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out bringing the office of the chief minister under Lokayuktas purview.

Another proposal that may be taken by the cabinet is about the revival of Kanya Vidyadhan Scheme (KVS) under which Rs 30,000 will be given to girl students belonging to financially weaker sections on passing Class XII exam. This was promised by the party in its election manifesto. The new scheme will cover girls whose families annual income is not more than Rs 35,000. The money will be given to the girls even if they dont pursue higher education. The beneficiaries will be selected by committees,headed by the district magistrates.

The KVS was first launched by the Samajwadi Party government when it was in power in 2003-2005 under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Then a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 was given for pursuing further education.

After Mayawati came to power,she scrapped the scheme and launched Savitri Bai Phule Balika Shiksha Madad Yojana under which girl students from financially weaker sections were given Rs 15,000 and a bicycle after they passed Class X and got enrolled in Class 11. After passing Class XII,they were given another Rs 10,000.

The incumbent SP government has already scrapped Savitri Bai Phule Balika Shiksha Madad Yojana and some other welfare schemes of the previous government.

The cabinet is also likely to clear a proposal for renaming Kanshiram Urdu Arbi Farsi University,set up by the previous Mayawati government,after Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

