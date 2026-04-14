Beyond monuments: UP govt launches drive to capture ‘local heritage, memory’ via ‘lived experience’

UP Tourism has launched the ‘My Lens’ and ‘Personal Treasure’ campaigns, inviting citizens to submit photos and heritage objects by April 18 for a chance to be featured in the State Museum. (file)

Moving beyond monuments and postcard landmarks, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department has decided to launch two citizen-led campaigns during the World Heritage Week, inviting people to document heritage through “lived experience”, officials said. As part of the two campaigns — ‘UP Heritage Through My Lens’ and ‘Share Your Personal Treasure’ — the government is inviting submissions in the form of photographs or objects of personal significance till World Heritage Day on April 18, officials said, adding top entries will be displayed in the State Museum.

According to officials, the objective behind the initiative is to broaden the definition of heritage beyond well-known sites to include how local memory is identified, recorded and shared.