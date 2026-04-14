Beyond monuments: UP govt launches drive to capture ‘local heritage, memory’ via ‘lived experience’

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Moving beyond monuments and postcard landmarks, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department has decided to launch two citizen-led campaigns during the World Heritage Week, inviting people to document heritage through “lived experience”, officials said. As part of the two campaigns — ‘UP Heritage Through My Lens’ and ‘Share Your Personal Treasure’ — the government is inviting submissions in the form of photographs or objects of personal significance till World Heritage Day on April 18, officials said, adding top entries will be displayed in the State Museum.
According to officials, the objective behind the initiative is to broaden the definition of heritage beyond well-known sites to include how local memory is identified, recorded and shared.
In the first campaign, ‘UP Heritage Through My Lens’, participants can capture lesser-known or overlooked heritage sites through photographs and short videos, officials said.
These could range from local temples and stepwells to traditional markets, streets, shrines or structures that hold cultural value within communities but remain largely undocumented. Officials said that the emphasis is not just on architecture but also on the everyday life around these spaces — rituals, gatherings and routines that give them meaning.
The format has been kept deliberately simple, allowing submissions through mobile photography and short reels, making it accessible to students, young content creators and local residents who may not otherwise engage with formal heritage platforms, officials added.
The second campaign, ‘Share Your Personal Treasure’, shifts the focus indoors.
Participants are invited to submit objects of personal or family significance — such as old coins, handwritten letters, heirloom utensils, jewellery or vintage photographs — along with brief written accounts explaining their history, officials said. The idea is to bring attention to forms of heritage that exist within households and are often passed down informally across generations.
According to officials, such documentation can also help identify places and cultural elements with strong local relevance, which may be integrated into the state’s wider tourism framework over time.
Entries can be submitted online in specified formats to ensure authenticity, and top entries will be awarded prizes, while selected submissions, particularly from the second campaign, will be displayed at the State Museum, officials added.
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