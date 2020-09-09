UP govt inks pact to provide nutritious meals to anganwadis

The project is part of the convergence of the UP Rural Livelihood Mission and the ICDS scheme to enable the production of “nutritious food” by the micro enterprises operated by the SHGs. (Representational)

The UP government on Tuesday signed an MoU with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for a project as part of which about 3,000 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) will provide take-home rations to anganwadi centres. Take-home rations, or THRs, are fortified supplementary food products given to children under six years, and pregnant and lactating women under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

The project with the WFP will be undertaken in 204 development blocks in 18 districts. During the signing of the MoU, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his desire to expand it to the other districts.

The project is part of the convergence of the UP Rural Livelihood Mission and the ICDS scheme to enable the production of “nutritious food” by the micro enterprises operated by the SHGs.

The government aims to provide 240 days of employment a year to every woman associated with these groups. Each of them is expected to earn between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 a month, and will also receive part of the profits earned from delivering “complete nutritious food” to the anganwadi centres. Adityanath said the project’s annual turnover would be Rs 1,200 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development) Manoj Kumar Singh said the WFP would provide technical expertise. “The target is to engage one woman from every poor family and provide them with financial help to make them economically independent,” said Adityanath.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.