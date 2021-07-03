UP govt forms two-member authority to review UAPA cases

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it had formed a two-member authority to review cases, including the evidence, filed in the state under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The panel has a mandate to function for a year, and will also make recommendations to the government about prosecution sanctions against those booked under UAPA.

The two members of the body will be a retired judge of the High Court and a retired Principal Secretary (Law). After a year, the government will review its work.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awaneesh Kumar Awasthi said UAPA had a provision to form an authority to review cases in which it is invoked.

Meanwhile, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday took over the custody of three men arrested in connection with its probe into the alleged illegal conversion of more than 1,000 people. The accused allegedly lured them with offers of money, jobs, and marriage. The ATS had arrested Mannu Yadav, Irfan Sheikh and Rahul Bhola on Monday after questioning.

The three were in jail since being apprehended but the police said in a press release that they had received permission from the court to keep the accused in their custody for five days.

The ATS also produced before a court in Lucknow an accused arrested in Gujarat earlier this week. The court sent Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh, who was brought here from Ahmedabad on three-day transit remand, to judicial custody. In a press statement, the UP police said the ATS had filed a court application seeking Sheikh’s custody for 10 days to question him about his links to the alleged conversion racket, and the money he allegedly transferred to accused Umar Gautam and others through hawala channels. The application is still pending in court, according to the police.

Meanwhile, during the day, the police brought to Lucknow a 36-year-old Chinese national wanted in connection with a case of financial fraud. The UP ATS has accused Junwei Han of purchasing SIM cards with forged documents. In January, the ATS had arrested 14 people in connection with the scam.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had arrested Junwei for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said Junwei was the prime accused in the case, and a red-corner notice had to be issued against him since he was on the run. The police said the Chinese national was brought to UP on Warrant B and would be produced in a local court.