UP govt forms panel to probe irregularities in clearances for Supertech towers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday constituted a four-member special investigation committee to probe the allegations of irregularities in the construction and clearances given for two 40-storey towers of Supertech Ltd Group in Noida.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had directed demolition of the two towers of Supertech Ltd Group in Noida, comprising about 850 flats, finding that they flouted regulations regarding distance to be maintained between buildings and of fire safety. The court also held that the towers, in the National Capital Region, were constructed “through acts of collusion” between officials of NOIDA and the group, and gave the go-ahead to prosecute them.

As per a government notification, the committee will be headed by Commissioner of Department of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Sanjeev Mittal. The other three members of the panel are Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayati Raj) Manoj Kumar Singh, ADG (Meerut Zone) Rajiv Sabharwal and Chief Operating Officer (Town and Country Planning Department) Anoop Kumar Srivastava.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a list of officials of NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) who were involved in giving clearances between 2004 and 2017 must be prepared, and responsibility must be fixed, a government spokesperson said.

The CM has said that strict action should follow against erring officials, the spokesperson added. On Wednesday, the CM in a meeting with officials had said that the orders of the Supreme Court in Noida’s Supertech Emerald Court case should be followed in letter and spirit, and strictest action would be taken against each and every guilty officer. “If necessary, criminal cases should also be registered,” the chief minister had said.

A senior official said that the plot where the towers are situated is 54,815 square metres in size and clearance for the map was given in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2012. Upholding the Allahabad High Court’s ruling, the apex court directed that the two towers — Apex and Ceyane — in Supertech’s Emerald Court project, to be demolished within three months, with the expenses to be borne by the developer.

Supertech will also refund all those who had purchased flats in the towers within two months at an annual interest rate of 12 per cent, the top court said.