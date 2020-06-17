UP: Govt forms panel to link labour with industries

As per the mandate, the Commission will work as a link between workers and industries and provide skilled labourers to industries. (Representational) As per the mandate, the Commission will work as a link between workers and industries and provide skilled labourers to industries. (Representational)

With an aim to provide jobs to lakhs of migrant workers, who have returned to the state, the Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal for setting up the Uttar Pradesh Labour (Employment Exchange and Job) Commission. The Commission would ensure economic and social security of workers, and link the workforce with industries by undertaking their skill development.

This was the UP government’s first physical Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

The panel will work under the chairmanship of Adityanath or a Cabinet minister nominated by him while the labour minister will be its convener and the industries minister its vice-chairman. The commissioner for infrastructure and industrial development will be appointed as member secretary. The panel’s other members include the agriculture minister, agriculture production commissioner, additional chief secretary, principal secretary for labour and employment exchange, and representatives of industrial and labour organisations nominated on behalf of the chief minister.

Later in the evening, Adityanath chaired the first meeting of the Commission.

As per the mandate, the Commission will work as a link between workers and industries and provide skilled labourers to industries. It will design and conduct training programmes in line with industry’s demands.

The Commission will act as a “facilitator” for labour demand made by other states or countries and ensure minimum basic facilities such as housing, social security, insurance etc for workers.

Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said a board or an executive council under the chairmanship of the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner will monitor the commission comprising the agriculture production commissioner as its co-chairman and principal secretaries or additional chief secretaries of different departments as members.

District level committees will also be formed under the chairmanship of district magistrates with chief development officers working as vice-chairman.

Singh informed that district magistrates are required to update the in-charge minister of the district and the local MLA about employment opportunities. District in-charge ministers will monthly review the progress.

While the commission is required to hold its review meetings every month, the monitoring board will assemble every fortnight and district committees every week.

The commission will set up a portal with details of workers’ skillset.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd