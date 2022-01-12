UP govt: Focus testing to be stepped up, more medical facilities added across state

THE UTTAR Pradesh government on Tuesday said that work was in progress on a “war footing” to ramp up focus testing and vaccination, while ensuring that Covid protocol is being followed across the state.

“All medical colleges in the state have been equipped with 100 new beds, while 50 new beds have been added to Public Health Centres and Community Health Centres across the state,” said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that Chief Minister Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure that facilities are up to date in view of the Omicron variant.

“The government is keeping a watch on oxygen supply, beds, testing labs and other facilities,” the spokesperson added.

A government official said focus testing was being increased across the state. “Labs for RTPCR tests are being made active and the health department is distributing necessary medicines. A drill was done at 500 hospitals in the state where facilities were found up to date,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported a total of 11,089 fresh Covid cases taking the total active cases in the state to 44,466 with 43,050 people infected with Covid being in home isolation.

On Monday, the state had reported 8,334 new cases and four deaths.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered its departments and private companies to function on a 50 per cent rotation basis.

A total of five deaths were reported Tuesday due to Covid in the state, taking the death toll to 22,937. One death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Gonda and Azamgarh.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Ghaziabad (1,829), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,680), Lucknow (1,444) and Meerut (905).

The highest active cases were reported from Gautam Budh Nagar (7,335), Ghaziabad (6,347), Lucknow (6,070) and Meerut (4,423).

The positivity rate in the state increased to 5.40 per cent, increasing from 4.14 per cent on Monday. A total of 2.05 lakh people were tested for Covid in the past 24 hours. Of the 2.05 lakh tests, 1.35 were done through RTPCR tests.

As per government data, a total of 19.86 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday. “Out of this, five lakh doses were given to children aged between 15 and 18 years. A total of 20 per cent of this age group has been administered the first dose,” said ACS (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday.

“On Monday, a total of 59,696 precaution doses were given to people. The government started giving precaution doses from Monday,” said Prasad.