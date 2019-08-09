UP govt eyes MoUs in power agriculture during Russia tour

The Uttar Pradesh government is eyeing to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of agriculture, food processing and renewable energy with Russia during its two-day trade tour to the country on August 12-13.

Advertising

The state will be part of an Indian delegation to be led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Sources said that the state delegation, to be led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will highlight the existing investment and technology links between UP and Russia like Kalashnikov rifle manufacturing facility in Amethi, announced just before Lok Sabha elections, and Obra power plant, which was established in early 1970s and modernised in the recent years.

“Uttar Pradesh has a very good and an old relationship with Russia. While the facility for manufacturing Kalashnikov rifles in Amethi is one of the recent ones, establishment of Obra and Hardua power plants took place decades back in collaboration with Russian companies,” said Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department.

Advertising

The national delegation will have Chief ministers of five states — UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Haryana, all BJP ruled states.

Referring to it as a groundwork for a proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia in September and an attempt to “achieve international trade balance”, Uttar Pradesh government said it is busy giving final shape to the MoUs in different fields these days.

Sources said that the state was preparing MoUs in the field of agriculture, especially contract farming, food processing and dairy and power, besides exploring the possibilities in timber industry and mining.

“The purpose of the visit is to explore possibilities of investment from UP in far east Russia in sectors like agriculture, food processing and power. Both public and private companies operating in the sectors would be part of the delegation,” said a senior government official.

The UP delegation of around 40 members visiting Vladivostok will include about 30 entrepreneurs and businessmen who are operating in the state.

“About 30 industrialists having operations in Uttar Pradesh have given their confirmation to be part of the delegation, which will have a total of about 200 members from across India,” said Garg, one of the senior most officials in the delegation.

On a lighter note, he added that it was also noticed that some of the eating habits in Terai region of UP were similar to that of Russia.

Sources said that the target is to keep the official delegates as minimum as possible.