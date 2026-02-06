UP govt expedites setting up animal birth control centres, dog shelter homes

The government has clarified that the entire process is being carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and established animal welfare standards. (File photo)

Taking cognisance of the issue of stray dogs and dog bites across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has accelerated the process of establishing dog shelter homes and animal birth control (ABC) centres at municipal corporations and district headquarters.

The shelter homes will be developed alongside existing or proposed ABC centres in municipal corporation areas. For this purpose, each municipal corporation has been instructed to provide suitable land and complete the necessary administrative formalities at the earliest.

The government has clarified that the entire process is being carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and established animal welfare standards.