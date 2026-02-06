UP govt expedites setting up animal birth control centres, dog shelter homes

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Taking cognisance of the issue of stray dogs and dog bites across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has accelerated the process of establishing dog shelter homes and animal birth control (ABC) centres at municipal corporations and district headquarters.
The shelter homes will be developed alongside existing or proposed ABC centres in municipal corporation areas. For this purpose, each municipal corporation has been instructed to provide suitable land and complete the necessary administrative formalities at the earliest.
The government has clarified that the entire process is being carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and established animal welfare standards.
The government has also directed the preparation of separate Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for dog shelter homes. According to proposals received, the estimated cost per shelter home ranges from Rs 470 lakh to Rs 531 lakh.
The DPRs include key aspects such as shelter capacity, infrastructure, veterinary facilities, food arrangements, sanitation, security systems, and deployment of trained staff.
At the government level, these DPRs have been granted in-principle approval, and the next phase of the process has now commenced in line with the SC’s directions, the government said in a statement Friday.
As per the progress report, land has been identified for a dog shelter home in the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation area at Maur Uparhat village in Soraon tehsil.
In the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the proposal regarding land availability has been approved by the Executive Board. Information is also being collected from other municipal corporations so a uniform system can be implemented across the state, said the government.
Land has also been identified for ABC centres and dog shelter homes in Lalitpur (12.182 hectares), Hardoi (0.2 hectares), Bulandshahr (2,000 square meters), and Fatehpur (0.769 hectares). As soon as information is received from the remaining districts, the processes of land identification and project approval will also be completed there.
The government further stated land identification, budget allocation, and project approvals are being carried out simultaneously.
The state government’s objective is to address the stray dog problem through humane, scientific, and sustainable methods. An effective system of shelter homes and ABC centres will not only ensure public safety but also strengthen animal welfare, the government stated.
