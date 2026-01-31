UP govt eases project approval norms, ministers to clear projects up to Rs 50 crore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to speed up financial approval for projects, raising the approval limit at the departmental minister level from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore. The projects costing Rs 50–150 crore will be approved by the finance minister, and those above Rs 150 crore will need the Chief Minister’s approval.

The CM has instructed all the departments to ensure approval of their annual action plans by April 15 and has warned that non-compliance would be reported directly to his office. Any project witnessing a cost escalation of more than 15 per cent will require fresh approval with proper justification, according to the official statement.