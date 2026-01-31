UP govt eases project approval norms, ministers to clear projects up to Rs 50 crore

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to speed up financial approval for projects, raising the approval limit at the departmental minister level from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore. The projects costing Rs 50–150 crore will be approved by the finance minister, and those above Rs 150 crore will need the Chief Minister’s approval.
The CM has instructed all the departments to ensure approval of their annual action plans by April 15 and has warned that non-compliance would be reported directly to his office. Any project witnessing a cost escalation of more than 15 per cent will require fresh approval with proper justification, according to the official statement.
Reviewing the finance department’s works, Adityanath stressed time-bound execution, quality control, transparency and digital processes. He directed implementation of a State Guarantee Policy on the lines of the Central Government.
He emphasized timely monthly payment of honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, stating that the state should release funds from its own resources if the central assistance is delayed.
According to the data shared by the government on Friday, in 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh recorded capital expenditure of Rs 1,10,555 crore, reportedly the highest in the country. Investment accounted for 9.39 per cent of total expenditure, with key fiscal indicators remaining within FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) norms. The state’s Composite Fiscal Health Index improved from 37 in 2014 to 45.9 in 2023, placing it in the top ‘front-runner’ category.
The Chief Minister reviewed digital reforms in budget, treasury and pension systems, including cyber treasury and fully online bill processing, targeted for complete paperless operation by April 2026. He also directed third-party quality audits by IITs, NITs and government technical institutions for major infrastructure projects, and mandated five-year payment linked maintenance for all new government buildings.
The Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded the second prize in the Popular Choice category at the Republic Day Parade held on Kartavya Path in Delhi. The state has won the award for the seventh consecutive year, the government said. The tableau based on the theme ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ displayed the development journey of modern Uttar Pradesh along with prominently depicting the historical and spiritual identity of Bundelkhand.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, Jammu, formed a WhatsApp group to stay connected after being told they would be transferred to other colleges due to protests against non-Hindu admissions. Though relieved that they won't lose a year, they are concerned about catching up with the course.