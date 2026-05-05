UP govt discontinues prepaid power meter system after protests

In a major climbdown amid mounting public protests against its decision, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced to discontinue the prepaid electricity meter system in the state, saying all smart meters will now function as postpaid connections.
In a post on X, Energy Minister A.K. Sharma outlined a series of relief measures for electricity consumers, saying, “The consumer is God…In view of the technical difficulties arising for electricity consumers from smart/prepaid meters, an important decision has been taken today to provide them significant relief.”
All smart meters will function like “normal/postpaid meters”, he said.
Sharing details of the new framework, Sharma said monthly billing will resume as earlier, with bills for the 1st to 30th of each month to be sent via SMS or WhatsApp within 10 days.
Consumers have been asked to pay within the stipulated time and ensure their phone numbers are updated to receive official communications, he informed.
“Under no circumstances will electricity be disconnected within the month,” he said, adding that consumers with pending dues will be given the option to clear them in up to 10 installments.
The work on replacing old meters, the minister also said, with smart-prepaid meters has been put on hold, and resolving the complaints related to already installed smart meters would remain a priority, Sharma said.
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The announcement follows widespread protests across the state over the past month, with reports of consumers removing meters and taking out processions, alleging faulty billing and operational issues.
Sharma said a meeting was held at Shakti Bhawan to ensure that people face no electricity-related problems during the summer, and officials have been directed accordingly.
Sources said the state Cabinet on Monday held a detailed discussion on the complaints related to smart electricity meters, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indicating that the companies involved in their installation and manufacturing could face investigation.
If any defect is found in the manufacturing or functioning of meters, the government will take action, they quoted the Chief Minister saying.
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The guilty firms would not just be blacklisted but might also face FIRs if irregularities are found, they added.
On Sunday, minister Sharma had targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over the issue, calling his criticism “the pot calling the kettle black” and challenging him to a debate “on any subject”. Sharma said had Yadav shown even a fraction of concern during his tenure as chief minister, the state’s electricity system would not have deteriorated. The number of electrified villages has increased from 1.28 lakh (before 2017) to nearly 3 lakh, while electricity consumers have risen from 1.8 crore to 3.72 crore, with 40–45 lakh new connections added in the last four years, he claimed.
Defending the smart meter system, he had said they ensure transparency and do not generate incorrect bills, while acknowledging initial technical glitches, while assuring that prepaid users will receive multiple alerts before disconnection.
He also accused the previous SP government of corruption and arbitrary billing practices, saying smart meters reduce human interference. Sharma added that infrastructure upgrades—like replacing over 30 lakh poles and improving transformers—have strengthened the system, urging consumers to ignore “misinformation”.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More