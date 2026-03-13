35,000 arrests, Rs 83 crore assets seized: UP govt flags its crackdown on cow slaughter since 2020

In cases related to cow slaughter, it stated, not only were regular criminal cases filed against the accused, but strict laws were also invoked. (Source: Express Archives)

Amid Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s accusations that cow slaughter was allegedly going unchecked in Uttar Pradesh, the state government Friday issued a statement on action taken so far against cow slaughter and cattle smuggling.

The government stated that in June 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, was issued. Under this, 14,182 cases related to cow slaughter have been registered across the state so far and 35,924 accused persons have been arrested, the report stated.

In cases related to cow slaughter, it stated, not only were regular criminal cases filed against the accused, but strict laws were also invoked. Out of 35,924 arrested, 13,793 were booked under the Goonda Act, while 178 faced action under the National Security Act (NSA). In addition, the Gangster Act was invoked in 14,305 cases.