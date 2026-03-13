35,000 arrests, Rs 83 crore assets seized: UP govt flags its crackdown on cow slaughter since 2020

Amid Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s accusations that cow slaughter was allegedly going unchecked in Uttar Pradesh, the state government Friday issued a statement on action taken so far against cow slaughter and cattle smuggling.
The government stated that in June 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, was issued. Under this, 14,182 cases related to cow slaughter have been registered across the state so far and 35,924 accused persons have been arrested, the report stated.
In cases related to cow slaughter, it stated, not only were regular criminal cases filed against the accused, but strict laws were also invoked. Out of 35,924 arrested, 13,793 were booked under the Goonda Act, while 178 faced action under the National Security Act (NSA). In addition, the Gangster Act was invoked in 14,305 cases.
During this period, properties of the accused were also seized. Under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, properties worth nearly Rs 83.32 crore were seized, it stated. In several cases, land, vehicles and other assets allegedly purchased with illegal earnings were also attached.
The government also formed special police teams to control cow slaughter. These teams used intelligence monitoring, district-level task forces, and heightened vigilance in border areas to dismantle networks involved in cow slaughter and smuggling, it said.
Night patrolling was increased in many sensitive districts and transportation of cattle was also closely monitored. Continuous drives were carried out against illegal slaughterhouses. Due to these strict actions, cases of illegal animal slaughter in the state have significantly declined and organised gangs have been curbed.
According to the government, under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, the punishment is:
-Up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for cow slaughter and fines ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
– Up to 7 years of imprisonment and Rs 3 lakh fine for injuring or mutilating cattle.
In recent weeks, the UP Special Task Force and police in districts have launched an operation to arrest accused wanted in cow slaughter and cattle smuggling cases, announcing a reward of Rs 50,000 for each arrest.
Avimukteshwaranand has been accusing the state BJP government and attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the cow not being protected as slaughtering allegedly continues and exports remain unchecked in the state.
On Wednesday, Avimukteshwaranand had announced he would launch an 81-day statewide march for cow protection from Gorakhpur on May 3 — Adityanath’s home turf — and demanded that the cow be declared “rashtra mata” (national mother).
Addressing a gathering at Kanshiram Smriti Sthal in Lucknow as part of the “Dharma Yudha Shankhnaad” programme, Avimukteshwaranand had said the “Gavishthi Yatra” (cow protection war) will also conclude at Gorakhpur on July 23.
