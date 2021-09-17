UP Govt cites NCRB report to claim decline in crimes against women

Citing data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2020, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday claimed a significant decline in crimes against women as well as others such as murder loot and dacoity.

According to a statement issued by the government, the state recorded a 9.7 per cent decline in rape cases from 2019, and, a drop of 9.2 per cent than compared to 2013.

Citing the NCRB report, it said that in molestation cases, the crime rate was 9 per cent, which is less than the national average of13 per cent. Here too, the government said, the decline has been 9.2 per cent since 2013.

The government claimed that according to the report, UP recorded a 21 per cent drop in harassment cases against women vis-a-vis 2019. The decline in such cases from 2013 is 64 per cent, it said.

In dowry deaths, the state has seen a 506 per cent decline from 2019, it said.

“UP stands 36th in acid attack cases in the country. Against the national crime rate of 28.9 per cent in crime against children, UP reportedly has a crime rate of just 17.9 per cent, which puts UP on the 29th number in the country. In cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, there is a decline of 11.6 per cent from 2019. The report claims that Uttar Pradesh has the highest conviction rate in the country,” the statement said.

“As per the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, FIRs are being registered in each and every crime case, especially in crimes against women.

With ‘Mission Shakti’, which started in October 2020, police teams, through self-help groups, are spreading awareness among women about their rights. They are encouraged to report a crime,” it added.

It added that for murder, Uttar Pradesh has a crime rate of 1.7 per cent against the national average of 2.2 per cent, showing a 0.7 per cent decline in such cases from 2019. In dacoity and kidnapping for ransom, the state is at the 25th and 28th positions, respectively.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said there has been an improvement in the overall law and order situation in the state and the same is clearly visible in the NCRB data. He attributed this improvement to an environment created by the government where there is no outside interference in day-to-day policing.

“The chief minister has resolved to ensure zero tolerance for crime and criminals. In line with that vision, he has created such an ambience where police officers can work free from outside interference. Special attention is given to women security, fast-tracking of action in heinous crimes and crackdown of mafias. The decline in cases with regard to crimes against women could also be the result of ‘Mission Shakti’. The mission involves 23 different departments. Women safety and security is a priority for this government,” Kumar said.