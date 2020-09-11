UP govt capes hospital charges for Covid patients

As per a letter issued by Prasad to all the DMs and the CMOs, the rate for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen at NABH accredited hospitals in Tier-A cities will not be more than Rs 10,000 per day, while non-accredited hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 8,000 per day.

The UP government on Thursday fixed the cost of treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals and also reduced the price of RT-PCR and TrueNat tests to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 earlier. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that charging more than the decided amount will be considered violation of Epidemic Disease Act.

As per a letter issued by Prasad to all the DMs and the CMOs, the rate for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen at NABH accredited hospitals in Tier-A cities will not be more than Rs 10,000 per day, while non-accredited hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 8,000 per day. Similarly, for ICU without ventilator care, the NABH accredited hospitals can charge Rs 15,000 and non-accredited can charge Rs 13,000. At NABH hospitals, the maximum charge for ICU with ventilator care will Rs 18,000 per day and the same would be Rs 15,000 for non-accredited hospitals. All the charges would include the PPE cost, the government said.

For Tier-B and Tier-C cities, the charges for the same would be 80 per cent and 60 percent, respectively. While Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Noida and Ghaziabad are Tier-A cities, Moradabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, Saharanpur,Mathura,Rampur,Mirzapur and Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya,Firozanad,MuzaffarnagarandFarrukhabadad are the Tier-B cities. All the remaining districts are in Tier-C.

“The decided charges including all the facilities – bed, food, nursing care, monitoring, imaging and other things like important tests, visits and treatment. Treatment of co-morbidities for those who need, and hemodialysis for a short period is also included in the package,” the letter said, adding that RT-PCR tests for Covid and IL-6 test charges are not included in the cost.

The Covid count of the state reached 2,92,029 with the highest single-day jump of 7,042 positive cases. Capital Lucknow continued to add the highest cases (917), followed by 496 in Prayagraj, 427 in Kanpur Nagar and 381 in Gorakhpur. The state has also recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day time as 96 persons have died due to the infection since Wednesday. Out of these, 11 deaths were in Lucknow, eight in Kanpur Nagar and six in Gorakhpur.

Following the developments, Kanpur Nagar has become the first district in the state to have recorded more than 500 deaths. While the death count in Kanpur Nagar is 504, Lucknow is a close second with 480 coronavirus deaths.

After the recovery of 2,21,506 persons and 4206 deaths in total, the state now has 66,317 active cases. Meanwhile, the number of tests reached over 70.67 lakh with 1,49,311 samples being tested on Wednesday.

