Sunday, December 05, 2021
UP govt beat those seeking employment with sticks, remember this when BJP seeks votes: Rahul Gandhi

His attack on the Yogi Adityanath government came over media reports which claimed that the Lucknow Police on Saturday evening broke up a group of protesters using batons for holding a candlelight march over the alleged irregularities in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh teachers' entrance test.

By: PTI |
December 5, 2021 2:10:07 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Centre must issue a statement on the incident. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters in Lucknow, saying it beat those seeking employment with sticks and asked people to remember this when the BJP comes seeking votes.

“The UP government beat those seeking employment with sticks. Remember this when the BJP comes seeking votes!” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also posted a purported video of the police baton-charge on protesters in Lucknow.

  • UP
