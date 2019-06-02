UP: State govt bans mobile phones in Cabinet meets

The state government Saturday said it has banned use of mobile phones during Cabinet meetings. An order in this regard has been issued by chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey to the personal secretaries of all the ministers in the state asking them to follow the directions.

From now on ministers will be issued a token which could later be exchanged for their mobile phones.

“The Chief Minister has instructed that in the cabinet room inside Lok Bhawan building no dignitaries should bring mobile phones. Kindly ensure that the directions of the CM are followed,” the order reads.

“The instructions are for all important meetings, including cabinet meetings. It is to ensure that there are no distractions. It would also be applicable to those coming to meet ministers in their rooms and for all important meetings,” cabinet minister and government spokesperson, Sidhartha Nath Singh, said.

Sources said that CM Yogi Adityanath has observed that mobile phones cause distractions during important meetings. The same would also be applicable to officers, sources added.