UP govt, Ayodhya Temple Trust plan mega event for Shri Ram Yantra installation, President Murmu to attend

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The Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have made elaborate plans for another mega event for the installation of “Shri Ram Yantra” in Ayodhya temple in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest on Thursday.
According to the temple Trust, the event is being organised on the occasion of “Varsha Pratipada”, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of Hindu New Year.
According to the Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai, “Shri Ram Yantra” was sent to Ayodhya two years back through a ceremonial procession by Vijayendra Saraswati. Based on Vedic mathematics and geometric patterns, this yantra is believed to be the abode of divine energies and is said to attract positive spiritual vibrations. At present, the yantra is worshipped regularly before the idol of Ram and by March 19 it will be installed on the second floor of the shrine.
A nine-day Vedic ritual has already begun in the presence of priests and scholars from South India, Varanasi and Ayodhya. Overall, around 7,000 people, including people from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who played a significant role in the temple’s construction, are expected to attend the ceremony.
According to the Trust, President Murmu will arrive in Ayodhya around 11am on Thursday, where she will be welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. She will then take part in the prayers at the temple. The main installation ritual will take place at 11:55 am during the “Abhijit Muhurat” amid Vedic chants. After the ritual, she will receive the offerings before leaving.
Around 300 seers and distinguished guests from UP and Uttarakhand will attend the event. Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi from Kerala will arrive by train with 1,000 devotees, the Trust said.
Special invitations have also been sent to individuals and organisations that contributed to the temple’s construction, including representatives from Larsen & Toubro and Tata Group, as well as the family of architect Chandrakant Sompura from Gujarat. Around 1,800 craftsmen and workers involved in carving stones, wood, marble, sculpting pillars, carving out the Ram idol and preparing temple garments have also been invited.
Strict security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony. All guests will receive special QR-coded passes. Mobile phones, weapons and personal security staff will not be allowed inside the temple complex. Only Sikhs will be permitted to carry a kirpan.
Since the event falls on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, special fruit-based meals will be arranged for the guests. Regular devotees will still be allowed for darshan. However, the schedule may be temporarily adjusted.
Special attention is also being given to cleanliness, decoration and arrangements in the temple complex. The event is being seen as an opportunity to honour thousands of workers and contributors involved in the Ram Temple construction.
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