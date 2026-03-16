UP govt, Ayodhya Temple Trust plan mega event for Shri Ram Yantra installation, President Murmu to attend

According to the temple Trust, the event is being organised on the occasion of “Varsha Pratipada”, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of Hindu New Year. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have made elaborate plans for another mega event for the installation of “Shri Ram Yantra” in Ayodhya temple in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest on Thursday.

According to the temple Trust, the event is being organised on the occasion of “Varsha Pratipada”, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of Hindu New Year.

According to the Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai, “Shri Ram Yantra” was sent to Ayodhya two years back through a ceremonial procession by Vijayendra Saraswati. Based on Vedic mathematics and geometric patterns, this yantra is believed to be the abode of divine energies and is said to attract positive spiritual vibrations. At present, the yantra is worshipped regularly before the idol of Ram and by March 19 it will be installed on the second floor of the shrine.