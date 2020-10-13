UP govt approves madrasa board’s plan for study material app

The madrasa board plans to link the digital material through its web portal.

A proposal by the state madrasa board to develop a web application in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Development System Corporation Ltd (UPDSCO) to provide online and digital study material for nearly 16,000 madrasas has been cleared by the state government.

UPDSCO will prepare the application that will make available the study material, which largely includes NCERT syllabus along with Shia and Sunni theology books.

R P Singh, registrar of the state madrasa board, told The Indian Express, “The board had sent the proposal to the government for an application through which the syllabus of madrasas can be made digitally available to not just government-aided madrasas but other registered madrasas in the state as well. The proposal has been approved. The task will be handled by UPDSCO.”

He said no deadline had been set for the process as there were technicalities involved.

He said there are around 15,000 registered madrasas in the state, apart from 560 aided madrasas.

The madrasa board plans to link the digital material through its web portal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd