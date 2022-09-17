scorecardresearch
UP govt appoints Awasthi as adviser to CM Yogi Adityanath

Awasthi, a 1987-batch IAS officer, held several important posts during his service of 35 years under different governments.

THE STATE government on Friday appointed retired IAS officer Awanish Kumar Awasthi as adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Awasthi retired from service on August 31. At the time of his retirement, Awasthi was Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the UP government.  Awasthi will take charge on Saturday.

An order issued by the appointment department said a temporary post of Adviser to Chief Minister has been created till February 28, 2023, to give advice to CM in connection with administrative work and Awasthi has been appointed.

