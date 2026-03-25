UP govt announces second holiday for Ram Navami. Check the dates

The day of Ram Navami also happens to be the concluding day of the nine-day Navratri festival. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it would extend the ‘Ram Navami’ holiday by one more day. Now, along with March 26, 27th will also be observed as a public holiday.

According to the government, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took this decision keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees who will be visiting temples across the state as well as public sentiment. The consecutive two-day holiday will provide convenience to devotees for performing rituals and worship and help in managing arrangements more effectively, it said.

Every year, a large number of devotees visit major religious places in the state during Ram Navami. This year as well, considering the possibility of increased crowds in temples across the state, including Ayodhya, the decision to extend the holiday has been taken. The additional holiday will also help in organising traffic, security, and other arrangements more efficiently, officials said.