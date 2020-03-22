UP govt announces financial aid, free ration for workers

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that a monthly “maintenance allowance” of Rs 1,000 would be provided to nearly 35 lakh labourers in the state, apart from free ration for a month to around 1.67 crore workers.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report submitted by a high-level committee chaired by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, according to which there are 20.37 lakh such labourers in the state would be given Rs 1000 per month through direct benefit transfer. In addition, there are nearly 15 lakh street vendors, rickshaw-pullers etc, who earn their livelihood in local markets. The government has directed the Urban Development Department to prepare a database in 15 days so that accounts can be opened for them, too.

The government has estimated that the move would put an additional burden of Rs 150 crore on the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered that monthly ration (foodgrain) be immediately to around 1.67 crore people in the state, who have Antyodaya cards, MGNREGA cards and also such construction workers or daily wage workers registered with the labour department. This would cost the state exchequer around Rs 64 crore. These families would be given 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice.

Adityanath also ordered pension under different categories such as old age, widow pension etc of nearly 83 lakh existing beneficiaries would be given for two months.

“Instructions have been given to clear all the dues of MGNREGA workers. Along with this, all the Antyodaya card holders, MGNREGA card holders, construction workers registered with the labour department and daily workers, would be immediately given one month long food grains. These amount to 1 crore, 65 lakh and 31 thousand in the state” said Adityanath.

Adityanath asked people not to panic and to be cautious and alert. The Chief Minister said that so far 23 patients have been identified in the state of whom 9 have completely recovered.

