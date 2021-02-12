UP govt allots 115 plots to toy manufacturers, says minister

Besides, the government has also set a target to start civil work on one of the country's longest expressways – nearly 600-km Ganga Expressway – in June or July by floating tenders. (PTI/File)

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana on Thursday said the state government has allotted 115 plots near the upcoming Jewar airport along the Yamuna Expressway for toy manufacturers to attract investors for the “Toy City”. He also claimed that the state government has been able to draw investment even during the Covid pandemic.

The minister added that the government has given space to manufacturers to develop a common toy park within the premises also. It now plans to build a centre to provide training on design and other related requirements for the toy industry, of which China is a hub.

Mahana made these announcements while giving details regarding work done by the Industrial Development Department during the last four years.

He said despite work being affected during the pandemic, 40 per cent of the MoUs signed during the 2018 investors’ summit have already become operational on the ground. He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced that the Purvanchal Expressway project will be inaugurated in April.

Besides, the government has also set a target to start civil work on one of the country’s longest expressways – nearly 600-km Ganga Expressway – in June or July by floating tenders.

The minister said while Samsung Display Unit in NODIA will start its commercial production in April, the state has received intent to invest worth Rs 4,500 crore along Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor during the recently held Aero India show 2021 in Bengaluru.

Giving details about the industrial projects, Mahana said nearly 3,796 hectares of land has already been identified out of the required 5,000 hectares of Defence Industrial Corridor. Nearly 1,369 hectares has been acquired in Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Aligarh regions for it. He added that land identified for defence node at Aligarh has already been sold out and has been allotted to companies.