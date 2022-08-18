scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

UP govt aims to get ‘big-ticket investment’

While the new policy offers 10 per cent capital subsidy against the earlier 15 per cent for the Bundelkhand region, the maximum limit has been raised from Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
August 18, 2022 2:37:45 am
Uttar Pradesh government, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsUnlike Bundelkhand, the entire 70 hectare land acquired in Aligarh district of western UP has been exhausted and allotted but to smaller units numbering 20.

Having set an ambitious target of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore investment through the Global Investors’ Summit likely to be held in January 2023 following its failure to attract large private funds in the Bundelkhand region despite the Industrial Defence Corridor project and offering of big land parcels, the Uttar Pradesh government is now making efforts to bring in “big-ticket investments” by providing huge incentives.

Amendments made in the UP Defence and Aerospace Units and Employment Promotion Policy, 2018, on Tuesday are aimed at this as the state government decided to raise the capital subsidy bar from maximum Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore for Bundelkhand and also including “defence sector packaging” under the policy for incentive and opening to the idea of exploring not just “ammunition manufacturing units” but also “defence testing” units.

While the new policy offers 10 per cent capital subsidy against the earlier 15 per cent for the Bundelkhand region, the maximum limit has been raised from Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

With this, the government hopes to make its nodes, especially the ones in Bundelkhand such as the Chitrakoot node of defence industrial corridor, lucrative for private investors, which even after four years of announcement and having 102 hectares of acquired land, has failed to attract any major private player in the defense or aerospace sector for investment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Even in other four nodes — Lucknow, Aligarh, Jhansi, Agra and Kanpur — the biggest investments have been through the public sector. Bharat Dynamics, a central public sector undertaking which was allotted 183 hectare land in Jhansi and DRDO BraMos, which was allotted 80 hectare land in the Lucknow node.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Unlike Bundelkhand, the entire 70 hectare land acquired in Aligarh district of western UP has been exhausted and allotted but to smaller units numbering 20.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

Sources, however, said that to meet the higher targets, the government needs bigger investments and hopes that ancillary units would then come along and the upper limit of incentives has been increased from Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore for this reason as there would be bonus to invest more to get higher capital subsidy.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:37:45 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement