UP Govt: 75 lakh tap water connections provided in state

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday announced that it has achieved the milestone of providing more than 75 lakh tap water connections in the state.

According to the state government, Uttar Pradesh is one of the four states in the country to achieve the feat.

The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department celebrated the achievement under the slogan ‘Har Ghar Jal 75 Lakh Nal’. At an event organised in Lucknow on the occasion, the government felicitated 75 engineers, officers and employees for taking the scheme from village to village. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was the chief guest and State Minister Ramkesh Nishad was present as the special guest at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said that at one time the target seemed impossible, but owing to the tireless work of the officials of the department the target of providing tap water to more than 75 lakh rural households was achieved in a short span of time. “In this, we have also got the cooperation of the people of the village. Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the work of providing pure water through tap is being completed. The authorities are making arrangements in view of the water situation and challenges of 2047,” the minister said.

“The arrangements for providing tap water in every village should be done with the spirit of nationalism. Providing water to the poor is a great virtue. The Yogi Adityanath government is fully committed to ensure that water is supplied with full honesty, so that the poor remain disease-free and remain healthy,” he said.

During the event, the film ‘Har Ghar Pani Khud Nigrani’ was screened.

The government also released an e-book based on the successful journey of two years of Jal Jeevan Mission and listed the department’s achievements. On the occasion, various cultural events were also held showing how clean potable water is being provided from village to village even in the Bundelkhand region despite adverse circumstances.