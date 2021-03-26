43 IPS officers transferred, appointed to new Kanpur & Varanasi commissionerates

Among the 43 transfers, 17 officials are SSPs or SPs. In the reshuffle, eight DIGs were transferred while another six IG or DIGs were moved to new posts. Twelve ADGs were also moved.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday appointed officers to the police commissionerates of Kanpur and Varanasi, a day after approving their creation. The state administration also transferred 43 IPS officers across the state in a major reshuffle.

IPS officer Aseem Arun, who was posted as ADG (UP 112), was appointed the commissioner of Kanpur while Akash Kulhary, posted as DIG (PAC headquarters), was made an additional commissioner of Kanpur along with Manoj Kumar, who was earlier DIG (PAC, Lucknow).

ADG (Agra Zone) Satish Ganesh was appointed the commissioner of Varanasi while Akhilesh Kumar, posted as DIG (Prisons), was made the additional commissioner of Varanasi along with Anil Kumar Singh, who was DIG (State Crime Record Bureau, Lucknow) till now.

Among the 43 transfers, 17 officials are SSPs or SPs. In the reshuffle, eight DIGs were transferred while another six IG or DIGs were moved to new posts. Twelve ADGs were also moved.

The government made Aligarh Zone IG Piyush Mordia the new joint commissioner of Lucknow while DIG (Railways) Pushpanjali was appointed additional police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida).

Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh was appointed DIG (Gorakhpur) while ADG (Varanasi Zone) Vijay Singh Meena was transferred to Lucknow and made ADG (Vigilance HQ, Lucknow). Lucknow joint commissioner, Naveen Arora was made the new IG of the Agra range.

Moradabad (Range) IG Ramit Sharma was appointed IG Bareilly (Range), and Gorakhpur Range IG Modak Rajesh D Rao was appointed IG (Law and order, UP).

IG (Vigilance) SK Bhagat was transferred to the post of IG (Varanasi range) while Ramit Sharma’s predecessor Rajesh Kumar Pandey was appointed IG (Election cell).

Among the other senior officers transferred are IG (Jhansi Range) Subhash Singh Baghel, who has now become IG (Police headquarters). Mirzapur Range IG Piyush Srivastava has become IG (Police headquarters).

The two new police commissionerates, in Kanpur and Varanasi, were approved about a year after the government introduced the commissionerate system in the districts of Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.