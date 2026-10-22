‘Don’t get girls pregnant at 13-14 and abandon them’: UP Governor to students

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday cautioned girls to be alert in relationships, saying she was not opposed to them but that boys should not “get girls pregnant at the age of 13-14 and abandon them”.

The Governor made the remarks while she was addressing students and faculty at Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow campus, during its convocation ceremony.

Speaking about the relationship between young girls and boys, Patel said, “Our job is to make you cautious. I am not opposed to having a girlfriend. But, when you have a girlfriend and promise her that you will marry her, then fulfil that promise. Generate some income, become capable of supporting and taking care of her. Become so self-reliant that you can marry her after that. But, at such a young age of 13-14 years, you make her pregnant and throw her. This should not happen.”