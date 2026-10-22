‘Don’t get girls pregnant at 13-14 and abandon them’: UP Governor to students

At university events, Anandiben Patel has repeatedly cautioned students against live-in relationships and pregnancies outside marriage.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 07:04 PM IST
The Governor made the remarks while she was addressing students and faculty at Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow campus, during its convocation ceremony.The Governor made the remarks while she was addressing students and faculty at Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow campus, during its convocation ceremony. (Credit: @GovernorofUp)
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Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday cautioned girls to be alert in relationships, saying she was not opposed to them but that boys should not “get girls pregnant at the age of 13-14 and abandon them”.

The Governor made the remarks while she was addressing students and faculty at Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow campus, during its convocation ceremony.

Speaking about the relationship between young girls and boys, Patel said, “Our job is to make you cautious. I am not opposed to having a girlfriend. But, when you have a girlfriend and promise her that you will marry her, then fulfil that promise. Generate some income, become capable of supporting and taking care of her. Become so self-reliant that you can marry her after that. But, at such a young age of 13-14 years, you make her pregnant and throw her. This should not happen.”

Patel also urged students to stay away from wrongdoing and discourage others from indulging in such acts.

From campus checks to personal advice

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In recent months, Patel, who is the Chancellor of state universities by virtue of being the Governor of UP, was in the news for dropping in at the institutes, inspecting everything from mess and hostels, to what students eat and how they lead their lives.

She has previously spoken at university events, cautioning women students against live-in relationships and pregnancies outside marriage, advised colleges against non-vegetarian food, and commented on the construction, quality and functioning of institutes.

In October 2025, at the convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, the Governor regretted “the growing acceptance” of live-in relationships, and advised women students “mat kariye (stay away)”.

At an event at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow on July 7, Patel spoke about the “responsibilities” of women. “They should at least know how to cook in a family… Aap adhyapak bano, chahe aap IAS officer bano, ek expert maa bano pehle. Woh zaroorat hai (Become a teacher, an IAS officer, etc, but before that, become an expert mother. That’s essential),” the Governor said.

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At the same event, she frowned upon young couples eloping and having children when they have no means to run a family. “Aaj kal ladke-ladkiyan bhaag jaate hain… aur koi pregnant hokar pakda jaata hai… Na maayeka sweekar karta hai, na sasural. Toh iska maa-baap kaun? Sarkar? (These days boys and girls elope… and someone gets caught after they are pregnant… Neither her family nor his accepts them. So who is responsible for the child? The government?),” Patel said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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